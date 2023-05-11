Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip reveal they got married

Netflix reality star Chrishell Stause and Australian singer Georgia 'G Flip' Flipo have announced their marriage on social media.

The Selling Sunset cast member took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 10) where she posed a reel showing a montage of the pair's love story over the course of their one year of dating.

With the end photo showing the happy couple kissing each other inside a wedding chapel, while G Flip's new single 'Be Your Man' played as the soundtrack for the post.

"Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," Stause wrote.



"If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there... I love you so much."









In response, G Flip commented: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit.



"You make me so happy thank you x"



Fans of the pair sent their well wishes to the couple, and expressed their surprise at the announcement.

One person said: "MARRIED?!? Is this the announcement?!?"

"Omg did you get married!?!? Ahhhh. I’m so over moon for you both!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Can't believe it!! So so happy for you guys! Congrats!"

Stause was previously married to 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021, and also dated her former boss Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

The real estate agent left a congratulatory message on Stause's Instagram announcement: "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tonnes and am so lucky to have you both in my life."

Other Selling Sunset co-stars who also posted well wishes include Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Emma Hernan.

The couple met back in 2021, and Stause appeared in G Flip's "GET ME OUTTA HERE" music video last year.

The 41-year-old announced she was dating the Australian singer - who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - during a Selling Sunset reunion episode.

"You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life," Stause told host Tan France.



Following this, Stause posted a video on Instagram where she discussed her sexuality.

"For me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is," she said.

“And with G, they identify as non-binary, so their pronouns are they/them, and everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female,” Stause added.

