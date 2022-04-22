Queer Eye's Tan France says he left the UK as racism is 'brushed under the carpet'

Queer Eye star, Tan France, has admitted that one of the reasons he moved to the US was because of racism in the UK.

The 39-year-old moved when he was 24, and lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his husband and son.

"As a child it made very clear to me that the UK was not a safe space for someone like me and that's a really weird realisation for somebody so young", he told ITV, adding that racism is "brushed under the carpet and we pretend it doesn't exist."

