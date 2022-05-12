Chrishell Stause breaks down relationship with non-binary singer for fans

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has been telling all about her new relationship with Australian non-binary singer, G Flip for fans who may be "confused" by their gender identity.

Stause broke up with boyfriend Jason Oppenheim on the latest season of the show, after he decided he wasn't ready to start a family with her.

"I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don't really care what the physical form is," she tells the camera. "I know this is new for you guys, and I understand that it's confusing."

