First Erling Haaland did it, now Connor Storrie is the latest celebrity to buzz off his signature locks, and as you can imagine fans are mourning the loss of actor's curls.

The actor, who rose to fame for his role as bisexual Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the hit TV series Heated Rivalry, was spotted eating at a restaurant with co-star Christina Chang who plays Shane Hollander's mother Yuna Hollander.

In the photo it's clear to see the drastic hair switch up, with fans noting how filming for Heated Rivalry season 2 is currently taking place in Toronto, Canada, which is based on the book The Long Game by Rachel Reid.

It's in the book where Ilya experiences intense depression rooted his unresolved grief from his mother’s suicide and the recent death of his father, combined with the pressure of being a professional hockey player while staying in the closet.

Fans will know that in the book Ilya does not have a buzz cut, but this might be a creative change the show is taking.

However, this isn't the first time Storrie has sported a buzzcut as he can be seen with this look in the film April X which shot before Heated Rivalry.

The internet has been reacting to the news of Storrie's buzz cut, and it's fair to say they're losing it.

One person summed up their feelings with this Fleabag clip.





Fan editor @rivaledvsp was quick to make a video mourning the curls to Olivia Rodrigo's Can't Catch Me Now.

@rivaledvsp I’m irritated | #connorstorrie #heatedrivalry #fyp #viral Ib: 9flowkingzfan shane hollander shane ilya rozanov ilya connor storrie connor hudson williams hudson heated rivalry heated rivalry edit shane hollander edit hudson williams edit connor storrie edit DTs: @𝗩𝘅𝗮𝗽𝗼𝗿 💨 @nors! ୨୧ @ᵍя𝑒𝔂 @reneeꨄ︎ @⋆.˚ ★— thea 𖥻 𝟴𝟭 @𝙰𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎🤍🎀 @⌗ kendall 🏒✩‧₊˚ @daksha @hollanov @the10cc





"Pls don’t talk to me i need a minute," a third person said.









A fourth person said, "I’m just so f***ing irritated. why the f*** would they allow that. they’re both supposed to have longer hair in the long game what are we fucking doing."

"They really gave us this so we could see the curls from all angles one last time," a fifth person noted.

Someone else posted a video in tribute to Storrie's curls with Taylor Swift's song 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky'.

@brui3d_s0up and it IS that serious. #buzzcut #connorstorrie #heatedrivalry #curlsfordays #taylorswift





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