GTA 6 LIVE: Even more 'leaks' shared online

The GTA 6 'leaks' are continuing as CyberLeek has shared what seems to be even more footage from Rockstar Games' upcoming title.

There have been eight consecutive days, up to and including Tuesday (25 August), of 'leaks' across a number different clips so far, plus what's claimed to be the in-game map, and it's understood CyberLeek also has a full build of the upcoming game.

This comes ahead of GTA 6: An Extended Look premiering on Netflix on Thursday (27 August) at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look rumours, Rockstar Games announcements, gameplay reveals, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Even more GTA 6 'leaks' posted online CyberLeek has posted even more videos of what appears to be GTA 6 gameplay online. The latest two videos are understood to be called 'beach 2' and 'strip club 2'. CyberLeek received a backlash on social media after opening up a poll on Monday (24 August) asking if the community wants to see what they claim is footage of GTA 6's prologue. So far, CyberLeek appears to have leaked gameplay but this would be the first video that would enter story spoiler territory if true. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

New leak posted online True to their word, CyberLeek has posted what's understood to be yet another GTA 6 leak online after 'nudist town' won the poll. CyberLeek is now teasing a leak of what's claimed to be the GTA 6 prologue, putting up a poll asking the community if it would want this to be shared or not. The poll says CyberLeek has been avoiding spoilers and wants to see what's wanted before delving into this. All of the 'leaks' so far have been of gameplay or the open world but this would be the first one that would enter spoiler territory for the GTA 6 story.

GTA 6 leaks continue with next one 'revealed' A leaker or group known as CyberLeek continues to share what appear to be clips of GTA 6 gameplay footage and it seems there's a clear frontrunner of what's coming next. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. The latest poll asks fans if they want to see 'beach', 'nudist town' or 'strip club 2' with 'nudist town' out in front by a large margin at the time of writing. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

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