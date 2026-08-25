PS6 LIVE: PlayStation 6 release date and price update from Sony

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest the PS6 will have an accompanying handheld device, upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PlayStation 6 release date rumours, price predictions, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

PS6 release date and price update from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS6 handheld console price is eye-watering according to insider claims Renowned hardware leaker KeplerL2 has shared an update on how much the speculated accompanying handheld device to the expected upcoming PS6 console will cost - and it's going to be an eye-watering amount if it turns out to be true. KeplerL2 has previously leaked details about speculated PS6 specs, details about a potential accompanying handheld device and more. And now the leaker has warned to expect the handheld device to cost more than $600 on its own. On a post in the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "$600 is definitely not possible right now, LPDDR memory is actually seeing the biggest price increases since it's being used in a lot of datacenter products." An accompanying handheld device and its price has not been officially confirmed by Sony at the time of writing.

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