XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Handheld price revealed as fans await new console

The price and availability for XBOX's new handheld console have been revealed - and it's looking quite expensive.

The news comes as Microsoft's next-generation XBOX console Project Helix is already "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking all sorts of speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.



Rumours suggest Project Helix could be a hybrid console and gaming PC.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below has all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, XBOX and Microsoft announcements, alongside breaking news, as it happens.

New XBOX handheld console details officially revealed ASUS has confirmed pre-order and price details for the upcoming ROG XBOX Ally X20 handheld console - and it's not looking cheap. Pre-orders are now open for the company's 20th anniversary handheld gaming PC which will release on 15 October. It has an OLED, 7.4 inch screen with a refresh rate of 120hZ and peak brightness of 1,400 nits with further technical updates too, marking quite a significant mid-generation update on the ROG Ally X. In the US, the console can be pre-ordered as a standalone for $1,299.99.

Limited edition XBOX price 'leaked' The price of the limited edition XBOX Series X25 has been 'leaked' online by a renowned insider and it paints a bit of a bleak picture of what this could mean for the price of the XBOX Project Helix. The XBOX Series X25 console is an upcoming limited edition of the XBOX Series X to tie in with the 25th anniversary of XBOX. The console and controller will both be in a translucent green. billbil-kun from Dealabs has revealed this limited edition console will cost €899.99 and this usually converts to $899.99 in the US. This price has not been officially confirmed by XBOX at the time of writing.

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