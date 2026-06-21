Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo came out in support of Team USA in the 2026 World Cup on Friday, but despite asking social media users not to “make this a thing”, it looks like that’s going to happen anyway, as the House Republicans X/Twitter account branded the character a “certified PATRIOT”.

In a video posted to X/Twitter on Friday, Elmo said: “Just to be clear, Elmo wants Team USA to win, OK? Elmo loves everybody.

“Just to be clear. Don’t make this a thing – thank you.

“Elmo loves you, and Elmo loves you, and Elmo loves you and Team USA, and everybody who’s playing.”

It comes after Elmo sparked a backlash earlier this month by wishing both the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs well in the NBA Finals.

However, when the account for Republicans in the House of Representatives praised Elmo’s World Cup intervention, people pointed out most of the GOP voted for a bill cutting funding for public broadcasting in July 2025 – with only two Republicans siding with the Democrats in voting against the proposals.

It came after US president Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking funding for PBS, the network which hosted episodes of Sesame Street, two months prior.

Retired US Navy intelligence officer Travis Akers quoted the House Republicans’ tweet and added: “You defunded Elmo”:

Progressive reporter Alex Cole expressed a similar sentiment, replying: “You clowns literally defunded elmo”:

“This you,” asked Skyler Shuler, formerly of the Disney news site The Disinsider, attaching a screenshot of a news article about the defunding of Sesame Street:

And another account commented: “You assholes took Elmo’s money away! Keep him out of your mouth”:

It’s not the first time that Elmo has inadvertently caused a social media storm, as the children’s character asked people how they were doing in 2024, and people didn’t hold back.

“Elmo I’m gonna be real I’m at my f***ing limit,” one X account replied.

Our thoughts and prayers are once again with Elmo’s PR team…

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