Staff who work on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have some questions after the talk show host was filmed at the Met Gala saying he 'supported' writers' strikes - but they claim differently.

"I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers...I support them all the way", he told an interviewer on the prestigious red carpet.

However, the response wasn't everything he'd hoped.

"He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week", claimed Sarah Kobos, a senior photo research coordinator on the show, on Twitter.

"Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent."

Indy100 has contacted the show for comment.

