Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White showed people how to "stay alive" when you bump into boxing legend Mike Tyson on a plane.

Footage emerged this week of the former heavyweight champion punching a man repeatedly on an airplane at San Francisco International Airport.

The clip, which was shared on Thursday (21 April), the man appeared to be annoying Tyson before he eventually snaps, leans back to the row of seats behind him, and thumps the man in the head.

Now, the mixed martial arts businessman took to his Twitter on the same day to demonstrate the proper way to handle meeting Iron Mike.

In the satirical post, White can be seen sitting on a private jet.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tyson then strolls over and tells him to get up.

"Hey, come on, move it," Tyson demands.

"I like this seat," replies White.

To which the ex-boxer snaps back: "I like it better."

White then springs up and gets seated across from Tyson as the former boxer sits down, makes himself comfortable, and puts a pillow ring around his neck while sitting in White's original spot.

"Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane," White captioned the video.

On Friday (22 April), representatives for Tyson issued a statement to The Associated Press regarding the clip and his outburst.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," they told the outlet.

San Francisco police also issued a statement about the situation and said that the officers arrived on the scene and "detained two subjects" believed to be a part of the altercation.

"One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation," they continued.

Tyson and the other party were both released pending further investigation.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the video as well and noted that they are not releasing any details about it "because it is an active investigation."

Indy100 reached out to JetBlue airlines, who haven't commented on the matter as of yet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.