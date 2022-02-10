Dave Chappelle has faced the ire of the internet once again, this time after he used his influence to torpedo an affordable housing project in Ohio.

The controversial comedian joined other residents of Yellow Springs in opposing the plan to build a new housing development, which would have allocated a 1.75 acre plot for affordable housing.

Instead, the Oberer Homes project was axed after the 2-2 vote, with the plans for 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 town homes cut.

As a result, Oberer Homes will go ahead with its previous plan to construct 143 single-family homes.

The verdict came after a public meeting about the vote on Tuesday, which saw Chapelle threaten to withdraw investments in the town if the affordable housing plan was set in motion.

“I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table,” he said.

Chapelle is planning to build a comedy club and a restaurant in the town, and he previously spoke in opposition of the plans in 2021.

“Obviously I live behind the development, or the proposed development. I do have many business interests in town,” he said during a town meeting. "I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable.”

The news has seen Chappelle heavily criticised online.

Chappelle is no stranger to controversy, and he previously spoke out after he was accused of being anti-trans over his Netflix special.

The comedian defended comments he made in stand-up special The Closer following a huge backlash, but said he would be happy to meet with members of the trans community to discuss his views further.



