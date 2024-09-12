David Beckham's wholesome farm tour is the internet's latest obsession

David Beckham has turned from a footballer to a wholesome farmer and people are living for the content.

Former Manchester United and England legend Beckham is a global icon who, along with his wife Victoria Beckham , starred in a hit Netflix docu-series last year.

The show followed the highs and lows of Beckham’s glittering career and revealed that nowadays he lives a much slower pace of life with a love of the outdoors.

In a recent Instagram video, Beckham gave viewers a glimpse of his smallholding, where he said “good morning” to his chickens and showed off his large vegetable patch and the array of produce he is growing there.

He captioned the post: “My Kale is doing well. I can hear my east end mates going ‘He has changed’.”

“My content used to be motorbikes and camping now it's kale, honey and flowers for the house,” he added.

While Victoria might need some convincing, commenting, “Who is this man?!? Give me my husband back”, it seems a lot of other people are loving the wholesome content.

“Man’s free,” one person commented.

Someone else wrote: “Seeing David Beckham as a normal person is kind of refreshing.”

Another said: “It’s crazy how no matter how much money you have the thing that’ll make you the happiest is nature.”

A fourth commented: “David Beckham ageing like fine wine into a farmer/bee keeper is the success story I didn’t know I needed.”

When he's not farming, he's still got plenty of things on his plate. Recently, it was announced that Beckham is set to invest in a wellness brand with a former NASA chief scientist and he was also previously named a King’s Foundation ambassador.

