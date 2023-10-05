Victoria Beckham claims she's 'working class' despite dad owning Rolls Royce

A clip of Victoria Beckham from the new Beckham Netflix documentary is going viral, after the pop star and fashion designer claimed to be from a 'working class' background.

The Spice Girl was explaining how she met her husband, when he appeared to call her out from another room as she told the story of her humble beginnings.

"Be honest!", he says, poking his head around the door. "What car did your dad drive your to school in?"

She then shyly responds: "It depends but yes in the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce."

