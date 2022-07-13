Doja Cat is being criticised for mocking Amber Heard's 'dog stepped on bee' testimony in the Johnny Depp defamation trial.

In the since-deleted TikTok video, the rapper, 26, made fun of the actress, 36, as she quoted a line from the trial in which she addressed the alleged domestic abuse to the court.

The singer - real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - said this in the video: "It's honestly hella sad because like, she's a puppy, my dog. And I've had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now.

"And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee. 'And y'all know what time it is... y'all know what f*****g time it is…," she said before mocking Heard's expression and shouting: "'My dog stepped on a bee!"

On Wednesday, people took to Twitter to voice their concerns with the video.

One person wrote: "Woman who ridiculed another woman instead of supporting each other. Not new, but so sad. I'm unstaning her."

"She was just calling Noah Schnapp socially unaware for posting her dm's and then she goes and does this," another added.

A third wrote: I'm so fkng broken rn. i defended Doja against internet hate for so long. Why did she go and jump on this mess, she's been THROUGH IT.

Others believed the backlash the musician faced was hypocrisy, with one writing: "For months, y'all made this bee thing a meme. Doja Cat makes a joke, and suddenly it's unacceptable? Weird behaviour. Also, Amber Heard remains the abuser, but clearly, you all only cared while it was a trending topic."

The high-profile trial between Depp and Heard sparked a lot of intrigue online as revelations about the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of Heard surfaced.

Depp ultimately won the case against Heard in June and said that he now has "his life back" following the jury ruling in his favour and awarding him $15m - $10m in compensation and $5m in punitive damages.

Heard, on the other hand, won just one of her three countersuit claims. They related to the remarks made by Depp's lawyer, which suggested that she and her friends messed up their apartment before calling the police out.

She was awarded $2m in compensatory damages out of the $100million she was seeking in her countersuit against Depp.

Elsewhere, this most recent backlash against Doja comes after her Instagram follow count deceased after she slammed Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs.

The Stranger Things star, 17, posted messages where she asked him to hook her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, 29.

She told her followers this was "snake s**t."

She soon faced the fire from fans who noted that Schnapp is a minor, and now she has lost 200k followers, while the actor gamed close to one million.

