2026 is the year of the celebrity wedding, and whether you're a Swiftie or still desperate for the details on Zendaya and Tom Holland, there's no shortage of inspiration for brides present and future to go off.

However, the it-crowd's nuptials of choice have of course been Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who made town hall weddings chic again, before throwing a huge weekend bash in Italy - with an A-list guest list no less.

Following the celebration, the pair took their honeymoon on a road trip around Italy, with the singer documenting the entire thing on Instagram, no less.

If it's not wedding inspiration you're looking for, you'll certainly find something among the plethora of luxury hotels that we've quietly been adding to our list thanks to them.

From Calabria to Sicily, and Basilicata to Rome, here are the five hotels that the newlyweds picked for their post-wedding getaway...

Hotel Il Pellicano, Tuscany

Dua Lipa

If it wasn't obvious from the photo Dua posted of her new husband stood outside the hotel's giant signature sign, the pair headed to Tuscany on their road trip, and checked into Hotel Il Pellicano.

Perched on a clifftop, dripping with bougainvellia, and its intimate home-away-from-home feeling make it a must-stop for its long list of A-list guests passing through.

As well as being a five-star hideaway (instantly recognisable by its yellow, striped towels), it's also had its own brush with fame, serving as the back-drop of some of Slim Aarons' most famous work.

La Posta Vecchia, Lazio

Dua Lipa

The sister hotel of Il Pellicano, La Posta Vecchia is instantly recognisable by its pink-washed buildings, and, more namely, matching marble Roman-style baths - which served as the backdrop of Dua's Instagram photos, no less.

Built on the site of an ancient villa and 17th-century castle in Palo Laziale, and sits just a few miles outside of Rome, overlooking the Tyrhennian Sea.

Steeped in history as a billionaire's former private mansion, it blends one-off tapestries and mosaics with the modern details that exude quiet luxury.

You can expect rooms to start at around £700 per night.

Hotel Locarno, Rome

Another highly-storied property on the Lipa-Turner roster is 20th Century Hotel Locarno, situated mere footsteps away from Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

Despite being tucked away on a quaint side street, it packs a punch behind its walls, offering an 'anytime, anywhere' to fine dining among its three eatery and cocktail spots, as well as terrace overlooking the Roman rooftops surrounding the estate.

Not only is it Dua Lipa-approved, but it's also where Wes Anderson called home as he was writing the screenplay for The Grand Budapest Hotel. If there were ever a spot to craft inspiration...

Palazzo Margherita, Basilicata

Dua Lipa

We owe Dua Lipa a collective "thank you", because one now-viral Instagram snap of her jumping on the bed at Palazzo Margherita is more than enough to convince us to book a weekend sojourn there.

With only nine rooms, this Michelin Guide property is palatial in every sense: think colourful glass chandeliers, hand-painted ceiling frescoes, and Rococo-inspired decor.

However, the rest of its offering is deeply rooted in quiet luxury, with a fuss-free pizzeria, sidewalk café and eat-in kitchen surrounding it.

It also happens to be the passion project of Francis Ford Coppola, with the hotel marking the the birthplace of his grandfather, Agostino Coppola .

San Domenico Palace, Sicily

Four Seasons

If you think you recognise San Domenico Palace - you do. And it would appear the newlyweds have taste, because this particular Four Seasons property also moonlights as The White Lotus hotel in season two of the critically-acclaimed HBO series.

The ever-iconic 5-star luxury hotel was reimagined from a 14th-century convent, and offers sweeping views across both the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna.

Surrounded by plush greenery, it boasts the timeless luxury of any other Four Seasons resort, with 111 rooms and suites, and a clifftop infinity pool; topped off with the extra special addition of the Michelin-starred Principe Cerami restaurant.

Why not read...

Forte Village Sardinia review: Where Blue Zone culture meets La Dolce Vita charm

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca review: Meet the hidden countryside jewel that perfected my sleep score

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