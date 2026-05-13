Man buys $1.50 thrift store bag and later discovers it's a $35,000 Cartier jackpot

A man's trip to his local thrift shop saw him walk away with what he thought was a "pretty" $1.50 handbag – only to later discover it was a rare piece from luxury house Cartier, leaving him visibly emotional and viewers deeply moved.

The story unfolded in an episode of Antiques Roadshow, where appraiser Katherine Van Dell examined a burnt orange Art Deco clutch featuring an ornate giardinetto decoration on the front, meaning 'little garden' in Italian. The piece's craftsmanship immediately stood out as something far beyond a casual thrift store find.

The owner recalled his purchase, simply quipping: "I just picked it up in a thrift store, and liked it, and thought it was pretty."

Van Dell confirmed the handbag was no ordinary accessory, describing it as "exquisite" and went on to state that "it's constructed in platinum, gorgeous carved rock crystal, rubies, emeralds, sapphires and old European cut diamonds."

What made the discovery even more remarkable was its origin. Hidden markings inside the bag revealed it was crafted by Cartier itself.

@roadshowpbs Never thought a Tutti Frutti clutch would make me cry! #antiquesroadshow #appraisal #cartier #clutch #tuttifrutti





"This style in the Art Deco period would be known as Tutti Frutti," she explained.

Initially, the owner expected the piece might fetch around $2,000 to $3,000 at auction. However, the true valuation soon caught him off guard.

"Conservatively, in an auction situation today, it's worth about $35,000. And that's fair market value," Van Dell announced.

"Wow. Well, that’s something. Sorry," he responded, pulling out a tissue to wipe his face. "Ooh whee. Wow. Wow, it was worth the trip. It's been so much fun, I've had, we've just been treated like royalty and I just feel so welcomed."

After the episode aired, viewers flocked to the social snippets shared online, with one writing: "Looks like this happened to the right person."

Another added: "Turning $1.50 into $35K is epic! Well done bro!"

A third penned: "He teared up knowing that $35k is life-changing for him. Wow."

Meanwhile, another wholesome comment read: "Sometimes the world lets the right person make the find. Good for him, he seems lovely."

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