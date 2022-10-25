Looks like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants to suit up and order a martini (shaken not stirred) after he expressed interest in playing James Bond - preferring to play the legendary secret service agent over a villain role in the action franchise.

In an exclusive interview with LADbible, the wrestler-turned-actor played "Ask the Audience," where he had to guess what people really think about him.

One of the questions was about what film series would people like to see Johnson appear in, and Johnson shared what his answer would be where he mentioned his family's connection to James Bond.

Johnson's grandfather Peter Maivia (who was also a wrestler) starred in the 1967 Bond film You Only Live Twice and, played a “bad guy” opposite Sean Connery.

"You know my grandfather was in You Only Live Twice?” he told LADBible. “He was, he was a bad guy in You Only Live Twice. He had this amazing fight scene with Sean Connery. Yeah, I could see that... I would easily say, James Bond.”

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Could Superman Beat Black Adam?' | Ask The Audience |@LADbible TV www.youtube.com

The actor also added that the sci-fi films Star Wars would also be a franchise he would like to star in, but then went back to 007 and shared how he wanted to play the iconic role.

“I see myself as James Bond. F*** the villain! An American Bond? It can happen, right? It’s like Henry Cavill playing Superman," he said.

The 50-year-old who is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors is no stranger to appearing in action films, starring in The Scorpion King (2002) the Fast & Furiousfranchise, along with spin-off film Fast & Furious Presents:Hobbes and Shaw (2019)

Most recently, Johnson starred in the DC action fantasy film Black Adamwhich hasn't exactly gone down well with critics.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey described the movie as "a bewildering entry in a franchise already falling apart at the seams," in her one-star review.

Elsewhere, in the LADbible interview, Johnson was asked what job he would do if he wasn't an actor and mentioned an array of different roles he could see himself in.

"I would say probably chemical engineer," he said. A great coach, a great sports coach and a gynaecologist. I was a bouncer a few times, my days in Tampa.

"I was a personal trainer at one time," Johnson added, noting he wasn't certified. Though he explained he "did not like it [the job] that much" because he found that "everyone who I started to personally train just talked all the time."

No surprise that The Rock takes his exercising and workouts seriously.

