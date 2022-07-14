Unedited Star Wars Trilogy footage has been released for the first time

For the first time, Star Wars fans will be able to catch a glimpse of unedited footage from the movies, as Disney+ releases a new inside look at Light & Magic founded by George Lucas in 1975.

The trailer for Light & Magic shows the Death Star exploding without the giant supernova effect added in later, as the original trilogy was released without special effects as first.

Fans can expect to see it how it was first created, and find out how the magic was made.

