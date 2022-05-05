One Twitter user appears to think that Roe v. Wade has something to do with NBA champion Dwayne Wade - and was mercilessly mocked.

"This guy who definitely thinks Dwayne Wade is the Wade in ‘Roe vs Wade’" read a tweet from @ihatethiskid.

@Eddy_Brian11 replied to a video from Variety that showed Dwayne Wade speaking about being a father to his daughter Zaya, who came out as trans in 2019.

“He’s commenting on this and now I hear he is caught up in the abortion thing vs Roe,” @Eddy_Brian11 wrote. “Why is he involved in all this.”



In a later reply, they said Wade “does not need to have his name on the Supreme Court case.”

This comes amid leaked court document suggests the US Supreme Court could overturn the legal right to abortion.



In a 98-page draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 Roe v Wade decision to legalise abortion is "egregiously wrong." If the top US court strikes down the ruling, abortion could be illegal in 22 US states. A ruling isn't expected until late June or early July. Hillary Clinton branded reports that the supreme court could overturn Roe v Wade as "an utter disgrace".

Responding to reports that the ruling that legalized abortion could be overturned, the former presidential candidate called it "outrageous" and warned, "it will kill and subjugate women".

"Not surprising. But still outrageous. This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.