Donald Trump appeared not to remember appointing Federal Reserve Board of Governors Chair Jerome Powell in the second year of his first term as president.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, the president was asked if he was seriously considering firing Powell over his failure to cut interest rates, to which Trump replied with bumbling criticisms of his democratic predecessors.

“I was surprised he was appointed,” Trump said before quickly adding he was surprised Biden reappointed him.

The presidents go-to remarks when defending his administrations actions recently have been to continually blame the previous democratic administration.

Wednesday's (July 16) slip up appeared to be him leaning on this defence again, before remembering he appointed Powell in 2018 himself.

