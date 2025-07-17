Trump doubles down on calling Epstein Files a ‘hoax’

President Donald Trump doubled down on dismissing the Epstein files on Wednesday (July 16) after continued calls from democrats, and some republicans, for the government to release case files on multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked if there was evidence of a hoax, Trump said: “I know it’s a hoax. It was started by Democrats It’s been run by the Democrats for four years ... it’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net, and so they try and do the Democrats’ work.”

Epstein, a former math teacher turned financier, was arrested for alleged sex trafficking by federal authorities in 2019 and died shortly after in prison.

