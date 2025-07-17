Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumours

Former US President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have finally addressed those divorce rumours together.

Barrack made an appearance on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast on Wednesday (July 16) teasing listeners by saying "She took me back... it was touch and go for a while!"

Michelle laughed at his joke saying, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man."

Speculation the pair had split began earlier this year after the former first lady didn't join her husband at several high-profile events, including Donald Trump's inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings