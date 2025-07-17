The woman who does the voiceovers for the Jet2holidays adverts may well be finding herself unexpectedly booked and busy with festival appearances after shooting to viral fame.

On TikTok , the audio from the advert for package holiday business Jet2holidays has gone viral after people started posting their most chaotic holiday moments with the sound playing in the background.

It is widely recognised by the song “Hold My Hand” by Jess Glynne, which plays while a voiceover artist reels off the offers you can get.

The person doing the voiceovers goes by the name Zoe Lister, and recently she did an in-person live rendition of the viral audio during a DJ set at Newmarket Racecourse.

Capital radio DJ Chris Stark brought Lister out as a special guest and it’s fair to say the crowd loved it as people could be seen in the audience screaming the words to each other.

The hilarious moment has now sparked calls for Lister to be on every festival line-up this summer.

“This is quite simply one of the best things that’s ever happened EVER,” someone wrote on Instagram.

Another said: “We - Brits - are truly a ridiculous people and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Someone else wrote: “I love everything about this.”

In an Instagram post, internet personality Jack Remmington described the moment, saying, “Sometimes I am reminded why being British is the best thing in the world” and proceeded to play the clip.

He added: “I need her on I’m a Celeb immediately. I need her to get a knighthood, a Nobel Peace Prize … Any festival bookers watching this, if you’re not booking Zoe, what on earth are you playing at?”

