Harrison Ford attended the highly anticipatedIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere with his wife - who awkwardly found out on arrival at the cinema screen that she wasn't seated with her husband.

The action film, where the veteran actor reprised his role for the final time as the adventurous professor of archaeology, premiered on the third day of the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

He was joined by his wife and fellow actor Calista Flockhart, but the seating arrangements had other plans.

In a clip that has been circulating on social media, it shows the moment the 58-year-old looked confused after she noticed her seat was behind her husband and not beside him.

While Ford was taking in the standing ovation he received from the audience, before noticing he wasn't going to be sat next to his wife for the film screening.

"Look! You're right behind me. Well, that's the way it is," Ford said, noting the seating error as it appeared both assumed they were be sat next to each other.

At the end of the clip, Flockhart then headed to her seat.

Kyle Buchanan from New York Times, shared the clip on Twitter and wrote: “Awkward moment at the INDIANA JONES premiere when Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart arrive at his seat and she realises Cannes assigned her the row behind him.”

This is the fifth in the series, following on from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

While Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Ford alongside the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen and is set to be released on June 30.

