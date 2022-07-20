Elon Musk’s father has been making headlines again, this time claiming that he’s now being asked to donate his sperm to ‘high class women’.

Errol Musk previously revealed that he had a child with his own stepdaughter. Musk Sr., who is 76, raised stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, since the age of four. He was married to her mother, Heide, for 18 years, and they have two children together.

Now, he’s stated that he’s been approached by people who want to create a new generation of Elon Musks.

Speaking to The Sun, Errol said: "I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, 'Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?'"

He went on to say that while he hasn’t been offered any payment, he had been offered other incentives.

Errol Musk previously said his son was "too busy" to talk about his recent revelations Getty

"They haven't offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff,” Musk Sr. added.

Asked if he would ever consider giving away his sperm for free, he replied: "Well, why not?"

Error Musk previously said his son was "too busy" to deal with his announcement that he had a child with his own stepdaughter.

Musk Sr. told the Tesla CEO about the child, who was said to be fuming, having grown up with Bezuidenhout. Musk Sr. told The Sun that his son responded, "Okay, I got it, but l'm real busy right now. I'll speak to you in due course."

The pair already had one child together after it was reported that Musk Sr. and Bezuidenhout welcomed baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, in 2018.