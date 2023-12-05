Elon Musk launches bizarre attack on Paris Hilton after advert snub

Elon Musk has thrown shade at Paris Hilton’s cooking ability after the socialite became one of many to pull adverts from X/Twitter.

After one of Musk’s tweets was accused of being anti-semitic, brands such as Apple and Walt Disney joined a mass advertising exodus from the social media platform which the tech billionaire bought last year for $44 billion.

In typical Musk style, he told his deserters to, “Go f**k yourself” and has since taken targeted aim at Hilton.

The mother-of-two's company, 11:11 Media, retracted ads for her 'Be an Icon' kitchenware range from the site, apparently in response to the controversy surrounding Musk.

Responding to a tweet about the withdrawal, the Tesla founder questioned Hilton's skills behind the stove.

He claimed: “The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.”

This is despite her hosting her own Netflix show titled 'Cooking with Paris' back in 2021.

The ad withdrawal comes just a matter of weeks after X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino personally welcomed Hilton's company to their advertising roster:

COO of 11:11 Media, Bruce Gersh, confirmed that the company “made the decision to immediately pull the campaign from the platform” after they were aware of Musk’s controversial tweet.

Although Musk has apologised for the tweet, he said of advertisers who have withdrawn from the platform because of it, “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f*** yourself. Go. F***. Yourself. Is that clear?”

