Elon Musk, who is estimated to be worth $230bn, has sold seven of his California homes after he promised to own no house, as stated in a report from The Times.

In May 2020, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter to publicly note that he was selling everything, including his properties.

"I am selling all physical possessions. Will own no house," he wrote.

And since that tweet, Musk seems to have stood firm on his vow, having reportedly sold his 47-acre Silicon Valley home in San Francisco for $30m (£23m)in December 2021.

To add to that, The Times said that he sold seven properties - including his mansions in Bel Air for a pretty penny around $128m, which gave him a profit of about $25m.

Four of Musk's Bel-Air homes were sold to Ardie Tavangarian, a Los Angeles, property developer who said he was thinking about combining them, but this idea depends on planning permission.

Another home that Musk owned had once belonged to Gene Wilder, who many know for his portrayal of Willy Wonka.

The home was sold to the actor's nephew Jordan Walker Pearlman bought it under Musk's pretenses that it would not be "torn down or lose any of its soul".

Chinese billionaire William Ding paid $29m for one of Musk's mansions in Bel Air.

Meanwhile, Kirill Evstratov, the CEO of financial tech company Unlimint, got his hands on Musk's Hillsborough, northern California estate for $30m.

After his declaration to sell his properties, Musk downsized from his many mansions to a rented home in Texas near the rocket launch site for SpaceX.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome, though," he tweeted in June 2021.

Maybe his desire to get rid of his property is unsurprising given Musk's on and off again partner Grimes revealed to Vanity Fairthat the billionaire is a minimalist.

"Bro lives at times below the poverty line…To the point where I was like, 'Can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there's no security, and I'm eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?'" she told the outlet.

Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - said that Musk is investing in various business ventures.

"People are like, 'He's hoarding money!' No, he's spending everything on [research and development]."

Elsewhere the two - who already have a baby boy who's almost two years old called X Æ A-12 - welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl or Y for short via surrogacy in December.

