Frankie Bridge's Christmas party fashion tips and best Winter advice

Can you believe it... It's less than a month to Christmas now and that means those work parties are on the horizon.

For some, it can cause a great deal of stress, thinking about the best outfit to wear making sure they look the part in front of their colleagues and bosses.

There can be so many different things to think about and that's before the cold weather is taken into account too.

It can be tricky to get it all right but Frankie Bridge, CEO and founder of Faves: The Edit who regularly posts her 'faves' online, advises to be true to yourself and stick with what you like.

"Go with what you like, I'm not a sequin gal and I think we all feel when it comes to Christmas, people think they have to wear red and there has to be sequins and it has to be sparkly, but if that's not your thing, stick with what you like," she told indy100.

"For me, it's adding accents on, such as a bag, or an accessory, or even your eyeshadow, it doesn't have to be a whole disco outfit."

Frankie Bridge told indy100 her Winter fashion advice and tips on what to wear for Christmas parties / Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

When asked about what Winter fashion advice she has, Bridge said: "Layers. I know that sounds really easy and boring but I love Winter and Autumn, they're my favourite time for fashion. I'm not a Summer girl, I love layers.

"For me, it's all about good knits and a good coat. You can wear the worst outfit and chuck on an amazing coat and no-one needs to know what's going on underneath.

"As a mum that does the school run and goes to watch a lot of football, that's my holy grail!

"I'd say invest in a really good coat and a good knit, and a pair of boots."

Frankie Bridge attends "The Wild Robot" Headline Gala with husband Wayne and their two kids / John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Bridge spoke to indy100 as part of an initiative between The Cafe and Tesco Mobile to get families talking at mealtimes about keeping kids safe online and to kickstart those conversations by using prompting questions such as 'what is your favourite thing to do online' or 'if a friend was to be mean to you online, what would you do'.

"I've got an 11-year-old and a nine-year-old and the whole internet thing is forever changing and I'm trying to keep up and learn as I go," she said.

"It's helpful for parents, it can be hard to juggle. I just try and keep the conversation as open as possible, we're all really busy. I check their devices, have all the parental locks I can have on it but even I don't fully understand it.

"My eldest is really into his iPad, he's into gaming and gaming is well out of my remit. The settings on there I find really confusing but it's how he chats with his friends.

"I've had to put blocks on there, I'm constantly checking his friends list, I'm always looking on their devices and what they're looking at so I think it's about staying clued up on it all the time and it's hard, that's why you've got to have these conversations so they can tell you.

"It's a way to speak to them at dinner without them feeling grilled or judged and you can make sure they're safe. In the car is a really good time as well."

