A Glen Powell lookalike contest took place in the actor's hometown of Austin, Texas, on Sunday, and the real Glen Powell sent a video message where he revealed the winner would receive a "personal prize from me".

If you've been online recently, then no doubt you will have seen the latest trend of celebrity lookalike contests taking place across the globe for stars like Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, Dev Patel, Zayn Malik and Paul Mescal (to name just a few...).

While Timothee Chalamet hilariously turned up to his own lookalike contest in New York last month, Powell has similarly decided to have some fun as he took a break from filming his upcoming movie Running Man to send a video message to the hopeful contestants.

“Welcome to the Justin Hartley look-alike contest,” he joked. "In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise."



“You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell look-alike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie."



Powell's parents - Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell - have made cameos in their son's films and shows such as Twisters, Anyone But You, Spy Kids 3, Everybody Wants Some!! and Jack & Bobby.

The Anyone But You actor then quipped: “I am completely serious. This is a cash value prize of $6 billion.”

What's more, it has been reported that Powell's mother judged the contest (I mean, who better?).

Ultimately, Maxwell Braunstein, a physician’s assistant from Austin was declared the winner as he turned up to the contest sporting Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick character, Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin.

So what was the prize?

Thanks to his likeness, Braunstein took home a $5 cash prize, free queso from Torchy’s Tacos for a year and a cowboy hat.

Here's a round-up of the all different celebrity lookalike contests that have taken place.

