Hailey Bieber asks fans not to mock her after bizarre pregnancy craving goes viral

Hailey Bieber doesn't want people to judge her after she revealed her bizarre pregnancy craving.

The 27-year-old model recently announced she is having her first child with her husband of six years, singer Justin Bieber after the couple jointly posted their vow renewal in Hawaii where Bieber displayed her growing baby bump.

Since the news broke, Hailey has been documenting her pregnancy journey, and it has been reported she is already six months along.

Taking to her Instagram Story on May 15, the expectant mum shared what food she's been craving: "Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

She added: "And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!"

Hailey shared a snap of the food craving she's had during her pregnancy Instagram/haileybieber

Meanwhile, Hailey also posted a number of photos to Instagram where she is posing with her baby bump, as her followers are convinced she's having a baby girl (though the gender hasn't been confirmed yet).



One person wrote: "Def a girl, look how high you’re carrying!!"

"She’s definitely having a baby girl!" another person agreed.

Someone else added: "I know baby girl is coming."

"It's definitely a girl," a fourth person commented.

