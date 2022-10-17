Harry Styles was randomly hit in the groin with an object in the middle of his Love on Tour concert at the United Center in Chicago.

The As It Was singer was hit right in the 1D as he spoke with fans in between songs (something that is a regular part of his show) and he was discussing the weather in the Windy City when the object was suddenly launched at him.

As the 28-year-old went to speak, he was interrupted when the object flew into shot and managed to whack him in the groin, causing Styles to immediately bend over in discomfort.

The crowd could be heard sympathising with Styles' pain as he said: "Now, that's unfortunate."

After a few seconds of holding his groin, Styles managed to move around again as he said "OK shake it off" as he jumped around and was able to have a laugh at the situation.

A number of videos of the moment have since circulated on social media.

"Harry getting hit in the no no square had me BLEW ASF," @sulysolano.co wrote on TikTok.

@sulysolano.co harry getting hit in the no no square had me BLEW ASF #harrystyles #hit #chicago #loveontour #hslot #hslotchicago #hslotchicagon5 #loveontourchicago #harrystylesedit #harrystylesvideo #fyp #DidYouYawn





"LOL right in the sweet spot," @glambygab tweeted.









Videos of the incident were reshared on Harry Styles update accounts.

It's not the first Styles has had things thrown at him on stage. Back in August at one of his 15 shows in New York's Madison Square Garden multiple chicken nuggets were flung towards him.



"Very interesting, very interesting approach," Styles said about getting his attention.

Styles has now finished his six-date residency in Chicago's United Center, though he had to reschedule his first night to reschedule to Monday, October 10 after there was an illness in his touring crew.

Love on Tour is set to continue at Inglewood, California where Styles is set to perform 15 shows at Kia Forum until November 15.

Meanwhile, the LGBTQ+ drama My Policemanwhich Styles stars is out in cinemas on October 21 and will be available on Amazon Prime from November 4.

