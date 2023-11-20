Harry Styles' mum defends her son's new buzzcut look

Harry Styles broke the internet when photos emerged of his new buzzcut, and it provoked a mixed reaction in his fanbase - but now his mum has jumped to his defence.

There have been a number of memes and comparisons that have circulated online in reaction to Styles shaving his head - for example his likeness being compared to Ian Beale fromEastEnders.

It's clear this attention hasn't unnoticed by the mother of the 'As It Was' singer, Anne Twist who took to Instagram to support her son and urged fans to TPWK [Treat People With Kindness] - which also a popular phase and song from Styles.





In an Instagram post, Twist wrote: “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are... there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut."

“Sorry but I don’t get it," she added.

The post included a clear snap of Styles with his shaved head, followed by a screenshot of a New York Post headline that reads: "Harry Styles fans shocked over shaved head reveal: ‘Ruined my entire life’."

“Let’s uncrap that,” Twist’s image reads, as underneath the headline is changed to “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also it will grow back. If he wants.”

Since sharing the post to her 2.6m followers, fans of Styles have shared their support in the comments.

One person said: "Love it, any mom would feel the same. Such a talented young man, Harry has it all! Move forward with pride, ignore the negative!"

"Fr it's just hair, chill people. He's on a break! Let him chill," another person agreed.

Someone else added: "Why judge him just for a haircut? It’s his life, his hair, his decision. Sadly people lost the actual message of Treat People With Kindness."

"TELL THEM ANNE!!!! a lot of noise considering this guy just wants to quietly get on w his life of joy and love and kindness," a fourth person commented.

