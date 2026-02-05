It's just days until Bad Bunny makes history as the first predominantly Spanish-language artist to headline the Super Bowl half-time show, and while it may seem his selection has proved divisive, it's unexpectedly brought others together.

If you're unfamiliar with the so-called controversy, the Puerto Rican is no stranger to criticising the Trump administration's immigration policies, particularly during a time when the tension surrounding the topic has spilled over into mass protests, and even the fatal shooting of two citizens in Minneapolis by ICE.

Upon the NFL's announcement of the 31-year-old's headline slot, senior figures in politics including Krisi Noem and Corey Lewandowski all condemned the decision.

But, it doesn't appear to have dulled the artist's excitement, not least because his record 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Back in October 2025, Bad Bunny used his SNL appearance to poke fun at the backlash, warning fans: "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

In fact, he's expected to perform exclusively in Spanish during the performance, angering conservatives, and inspiring younger fans to dip their toe into the language ahead of time - for more than just one reason.

In recent weeks, hundreds of videos have popped up across social media, teaching fans the translations of Bad Bunny's most-loved songs, including 'PERRO NEGRO', 'NUEVAYoL', and 'BAILE INoLVIDABLE'.





@backpackingwithbrooke I don’t rly think he’ll sing this bc it doesn’t seem like a halftime vibe to me but regardless you need to know #badbunny #dtmf #learningspanish #superbowl #spanish

While many have praised the fact that they're doing something useful with their time on social media, others have noted that their decision to learn his music is for a more poignant reason.

"I will work on this RELIGIOUSLY because hate cannot win in this house", one person wrote.

"I'll take anyone that's anti-Trump", another added, noting that they wouldn't have listened to Bad Bunny's music otherwise.

"Bad Bunny is uniting us", a third said, while someone else penned: "I'm trying to be on the right side of history."

Super Bowl LX starts on Sunday (8 February) at 17:30 CST; 18:30 ET; 23:30 GMT; 00:30 CET

Why not read...

All of the celebrities who spoke out about ICE at the Grammys

Bad Bunny seems to send message after MAGA backlash to Super Bowl half-time show

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter