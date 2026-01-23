Harry Styles releases comeback single 'Aperture' - what are critics and fans saying?

Harry Styles has released his brand new single Aperture, marking his first music release in four years.

The song is the first taster off his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. which is coming out on March 6.

Hints of a new music era from Styles first began when a series of cryptic posters appeared across major cities around the world that included a crowd of people accompanied by the statement, "WE BELONG TOGETHER", along with his website displaying the same message and footage of a crowd.

What does Aperture sound like?

Instagram/harrystyles

As for Aperture, the five-minute-long song has a minimalist electronic LCD Soundsystem-inspired sound with dance and house influences, which culminates with a cathartic chorus as Styles declares "We Belong Together," a lyric that was first teased in a series of cryptic posters that appeared across major cities around the world, along with his website displaying the same message and footage of a crowd.

Much like the song title 'Aperture' meaning "opening in a photographic lens that admits the light," it feels like Styles is capturing the euphoric moment in time, specifically the feeling of dancing with friends and strangers in a nightclub.

No doubt this will be an anthemic experience to hear live when Styles goes on his recently announced Together, Together. Tour later this year.

Here is what everyone else thinks of 'Aperture'.

What are critics saying?

A Harry Styles "We Belong Together" poster is seen on a wall in Soho on January 14, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

All in all, 'Aperture' has received positive reviews, as critics have noted a vibe shift from his previous pop work into something more experimental.

The Independent's Rosin O' Connor gave the song four stars out of five, describing the tune "is a sprawling five minutes that shifts and evolves in a way that mirrors one of those heady nights out – no plans made, anything could happen."

"Unsure whether it’s coming (up) or going (down), Aperture grapples for a happy medium and finds its own safe space," wrote The Guardian's Michael Cragg, who also gave 'Aperture' four stars.

NME's Rhian Daly similarly rated the tune four stars and said, "Aperture’ is an exercise in letting things grow – a gradual lift that, over five minutes, gently reels you in with layers that ebb and flow, swell and subside in just the right moments. It’s dancefloor-ready – not for a short, sharp burst of movement, but a measured marathon night out."

"If this is an indicator of the tone of the rest the album, I’d say Styles’ creative risk into this new genre will play out well for him," said CLASH's Amrit Virdi, giving the song an eight out of 10.

Fans give their verdict on 'Aperture'

Since 'Aperture' dropped earlier today (January 23), Harry Styles fans have been sharing their initial reaction and thoughts about the track via social media, and the consensus is that it's a massive tune.

One person said, "This is what Aperture feels like for me," referencing the Jon Hamm dancing meme.

"How it feels listening to Aperture by Harry Styles," a second person wrote, along with a GIF of a person floating.

A third person added, "I've heard enough," and edited Styles' album, covering it with Grammy Awards.

"The genuine shock that went through my body hearing Harry’s voice on “aperture” like I haven’t even processed what he’s saying BUT I’M VIBING," a fourth person commented.

A fifth person shared, "Riding into the sunset with your head out the window while listening to Aperture."

"How Aperture by Harry Styles got me feeling right now," someone else reacted, sharing the Spongbob floating meme.

"Me and Aperture by Harry Styles," another person commented.

"Harry Styles really wants me to be at the club #aperture," a fan responded.

Aperture is available to listen to on all music streaming platforms, and Harry Styles' upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is out on March 6.



Elsewhere from Indy100, Harry Styles announces tour: Everything we know about new dates and album, and What does ‘Aperture’ mean? The name of Harry Styles’ new single explained.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.