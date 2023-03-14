Hunter Schafer wore just a feather as a top at Oscars afterparty and fans were envious

Hunter Schafer turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party by wearing a single feather as a top.

The Euphoria star was wearing a Ann Demeulemeester design and the daring ensemble included a single white feather that was delicately held with in place with a strap to style as a bandeau.

On the bottom half of the look, Schafer had a low-slung, slip-style silk maxi skirt, as per Page Six.

She paired her bold attire with minimal make up in the form of a smoky cat eye and also kept accessories at a minimum with two Mara Paris rings.

The 24-year-old sparked a lot of reaction with her outfit as people were mesmerized at Schafer's feather top was holding everything in place, and loved what she wore.

One person wrote: "She has more trust in that top than I have in my own family"

"You have a lot of trust in that top," another person said.

A third added: "If I looked like this I'd wear it grocery shopping, walking the dog, funerals..."



"It’s the way u looked the absolute best x1000000," a fourth person commented.

"I must be getting old because first thing I thought was 'damn she got to be cold'," someone else replied.

Schafer's Euphoria co-star also left compliments in the comments section with Zendaya sending a load a heart-eye emojis and Maude Apatow wrote: "Are you kidding me."

People on Twitter also shared similar sentiments.

















































Elsewhere, here is a roundup of all the top memes and reactions to the 2023 Oscars ceremony: from Hugh Grant's eyebrow-raising interview with Ashley Graham to Lady Gaga's stripped-down performance of 'Hold my Hand.

