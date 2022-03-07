Zendaya thanks fans for support after releasing Euphoria song

Euphoria star Zendaya has thanked fans for support after teaming up with co-star Dominic Fike on 'Elliot's Song' from the show's season two finale.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me," she wrote on Twitter.

Zendaya released her debut, self-titled album in 2013.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.