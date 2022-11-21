This time around, Ivanka Trump is staying out of her father's presidential campaign - and she looks happy doing it.

Trump, 41, posted photos on her Instagram on Monday showing off her trip to Egypt with her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children.

The former first daughter posted a carousel of photos featuring her riding a camel, the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Egyptian Pyramids, and more.

"A day at the Pyramids!" Trump wrote in her caption. "So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!"

The photos come just days after her father, Donald Trump, announced his third campaign for president.

After the announcement, Trump told followers on Instagram that while she supports her father's campaign for 2024 president, she is supporting him outside the political arena.



"I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," Trump wrote in an Instagram Story.

Trump supported her father's 2016 presidential run and eventually served as a White House advisor, along with his husband, while he was president.

Even during Donald Trump's 2020 election campaign, Trump stood beside her father although noticeably taking a further step back.

Trump told Fox News that while she was proud to serve the American people, she wants to focus on life with her children, ages 11, nine, and six.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump were not present at their father's campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago.

