Jake Paul issued major challenge by ex-UFC star

Former UFC fighter and professional boxer Clay Collard revealed the only person he wants to go head-to-head with is Jake Paul.

Paul, YouTuber-turned-boxer, is set to face fighting legend Mike Tyson on 20 July. Despite still being three months away, it has already become one of boxing's biggest talking points.

But now, it seems more people want in on the action.

During a recent interview with the talkSPORT MMA YouTube channel, 31-year-old Collard did not mince his words.



"The only guy I want to box is Jake Paul," he said. "I just want to do it for all those MMA fighters that he has beat up."

"I have played the game of boxing a little bit unlike most of these guys so I think he would definitely have his hands full against me. But he's doing crazy s*** now. I want to kick your a**," he continued.

Clay Collard CALLS OUT Jake Paul Saying He Wants To "Kick His Ass" | talkSPORT MMA www.youtube.com





Paul has already faced many MMA stars including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, twice.

His next challenge will see him fight Tyson in Texas, which will also be streamed on Netflix.

The run-up to the fight has garnered much speculation, including rumours that he will be wearing protective headgear.

Paul slammed these rumours as "absurd" with one of the organisers confirming there will be no headguards.

Tyson also shut down the rumours, telling Fox News: "Not true at all. Listen, this is called an exhibition but if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the laws we are fighting under. This is a fight.

"He's come a long way from YouTubing - listen, I saw him doing weird dances when he was 16, that's not the guy I'm going to be fighting.

"This guy is going to come and try and hurt me which I'm accustomed to and he's going to be greatly mistaken."

