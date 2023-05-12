Jamie Foxx's daughter has given an update on the actor's health, sharing that he has "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

This follows earlier speculation that his family was “preparing for the worst” after he suffered a medical emergency.

It was previously reported that the 55-year-old actor had been hospitalised for the last four weeks after reportedly suffering an unspecified “serious medical emergency” and remained “under observation” at a medical facility in Georgia.

However, Foxx's daughter Corinne Fox has since taken to her Instagram Stories to address the rumours, as she shared one of the reports that said the family was "preparing for the worst" and wrote: "Sad to see how the media runs wild."

"My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," the 29-year-old revealed.

"In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She added: "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Corinne Foxx addresses rumours on Instagram about her father's health, following reports that his family was “preparing for the worst” Instagram/corinnefoxx

Foxx himself previously posted to Instagram for the first time since his medical emergency on May 3 which was a plain black background, with the text read: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."





While Corinne first broke the news on Instagram back 12 April about her father being unwell.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in a since-deleted post.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

