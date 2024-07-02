Jamie Foxx opens up on near-death mystery illness: 'I was gone for 20 days'

Jamie Foxx has revealed details about his mysterious illness he had last year that resulted in him being hospitalised.

The 56-year-old actor could be seen informing a small group of people in a TiKTok video posted by @drbrendacombs that he had “bad headache” so “asked my boy for an Advil".

Foxx then snapped his fingers as he continued: "I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything."

He also shared that a doctor told him “[There’s] something going on up there [referring to Fox's head]".

But he refrained from giving specific information about the exact cause as he pointed to the person filming him and said: "I won’t say it on camera."

In the caption, the TikToker wrote: “Saw @Jamie Foxx in downtown Phoenix today. He said April 11th 2023 he had a bad headache and asked a friend for an Advil. Woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. His resilience is truly inspiring!"

At the time, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news on Instagram on 12 April that her father was unwell.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in the deleted Instagram post.





In the following month, there were reports that Foxx's family were "preparing for the worst" but Corinne shut this rumour down as she shared the positive news that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating" and had even been "playing pickleball".

Back in December last year, Foxx described how he "saw the tunnel but not the light" as he attended his first public appearance, at the Critics Choice Association's event.

Upon receiving the Vanguard Award at the association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, Foxx referenced his illness during his speech.

"You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago," the Ray actor explained. "I couldn’t actually walk."

"I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things.

"I cherish every single minute now, it’s different, I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel."

He continued: "I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.

"It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S**t, am I going to the right place?’”

Then to conclude, Fox said: "I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art."

