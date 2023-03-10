Jennifer Coolidge delighted after making her first appearance in a porn film

Jennifer Coolidge has solidified her gay icon status with a cameo in a porn film.

The 61-year-old White Lotus actor had the best reaction as she "hadn’t laughed that hard in a long time" after finding out about her cameo.

A clip of the porno called Eli Enjoys Tyler, went viral as the introduction showed the two main men sat together as one gets his phone out, and asks the other if he’s ever seen a clip the 2021 film Single All the Way which Coolidge stars in.

That's when a clip from the film plays, where Coolidge's voice in character as Aunt Sandy can be heard saying:

“The gays just know how to do stuff, you know? They’re survivors and for some reason, they are always obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I like it.”

After the clip finishes, the two men begin to kiss.

Since the video has gone viral, it has managed to reached Coolidge herself after her pal Evan Ross Katz sent it to her.

In a text he told Coolidge: “You’re the opening to a gay porn. You’ve REALLY made it.”

A screenshot of the text shows that Coolidge loved it as she replied: “I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so f***ing funny.”

And of course, the viral clip was a hit with viewers who loved Coolidge's cameo.

One person said: "This means that Jennifer Coolidge has technically been in gay porn. A true ally. Someone needs to update her IMDB profile ASAP to include this milestone."

"Jennifer Coolidge and F***" is the new "Netflix and Chill," another person joked.

Someone else added: "Never have I ever thought that Jennifer Coolidge would be a part of a gay porn intro, but now that I think about it, it makes total sense. We truly are obsessed with her."

Coolidge has previously gone viral when her White Lotuscharacter Tanya, delivered arguably one of the best lines in 2022: "These gays, they’re trying to murder me," which turned into a meme used by the LGBTQ+ community and fans of the show .

She has also expressed her why she loves being called a gay icon.

"Since I was young, I have had many gay friends early in my life, so my love for the community started at a very young age," Coolidge told Advocate in December.

“And I’ve been in Hollywood a long time, so I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many queer actors. They give me credit, but I give it right back to them for always being there for me."

