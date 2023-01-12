Jennifer Coolidge says her dream role would be to play a dolphin

Despite all of Jennifer Coolidge's incredible roles over the years, the actor has revealed that her dream would be to play a dolphin.

Speaking on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards, she played-up the joke, telling Access Hollywood reporters: "I've always wanted to be a dolphin."

"Like a Flipper?" one of the hosts asked, referring to the 60s TV show that involves an actual dolphin - and not an animation.

"Yeah", Coolidge confirmed.

We can't wait to see this one.

