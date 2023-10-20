JK Rowling says she would ‘happily’ serve prison time over trans views

JK Rowling has revealed she would "happily" serve two years in prison over her transgender views.

Taking to Twitter/X, the Harry Potter writer - who has been outspoken on her views on the matter - responded to a Mail on Sunday story that suggested a hypothetical Labour government could introduce gender-related “aggravated offences," which may carry up to a two-year sentence.

The report added how misgendering a transgender person could be listed as an "aggravated offence."

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex," Rowling tweeted and then noted how she would fight the charge.

“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

The 58-year-old then joked about what kind of duties she would do in prison if she were ever in that scenario.

“Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchen,” Rowling said.

“Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though.”

Before imagining what prison life would be like, Rowling had tweeted a photo from Dazed magazine which in 2018 projected the statement, “Repeat after us: Trans Women are Women,” onto the British Ministry of Justice offices.

“No,” she wrote as the caption, sharing her opposition to the statement.

