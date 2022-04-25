First transgender MP Jamie Wallis aims to transition 'as quickly as possible'

Jamie Wallis, the first MP to come out as transgender, has revealed that he plans to transition "as quickly as possible".

"There are lots of hurdles to overcome and it's not going to be done overnight, it's going to take many, many years," he told Sky. "I think I was eight years old when I was trying to work out what this was."

The Bridgend Conservative says he plans to keep using he/him pronouns for the time being.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

