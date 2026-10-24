The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show may have come and gone, with Kylie Jenner making her debut wearing the $50 million Fantasy Bra and sending JADE’s ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ back into the spotlight, but there’s another (quite literal) fallout that’s been catching the internet’s attention.

Longtime VS Angels Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel left fans wondering whether there had been a falling-out after failing to take any photos together at the show. While that might sound trivial, the pair were known to be longtime friends, even celebrating their friendship in an Anne Klein campaign. Fans also noticed that they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

And now, it seems, armchair detectives might have been on to something.

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There were unverified reports that Smalls’ account had responded to fans with since-deleted comments about being “not friends with backstabbers”.

Now, another cryptic comment has added fuel to speculation about the alleged fallout.

Over on Just Jared’s official Instagram page, Smalls reportedly quipped: “SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything.”

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For the blissfully unaware, Summer House is a reality show that follows a group of friends sharing a house in the Hamptons.

Fans have speculated that Smalls’ comment could be a reference to the drama surrounding cast members Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula, whose friendship was caught up in a love triangle involving West Wilson.

Batula and Wilson eventually came clean about their relationship after weeks of speculation. As fans of the show will know, Wilson had previously had a fling with Miller, one of Batula’s longtime friends.

Ouch.

Indy100 reached out to Joan Smalls' and Candice Swanepoel's representatives for comment

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