Podcaster Joe Rogan worked out with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and was left shocked by one thing the former WWE star couldn’t do in the gym.

Before Rogan made it as the host of the world’s biggest podcast , The Joe Rogan Experience, he was a former kickboxer and is still known for having an intense diet and fitness regime to this day.

In a 2023 episode , 57-year-old Rogan spoke about having trained with the famously ripped wrester-turned-actor The Rock, doing an intense kettlebell workout together and revealing what he struggled with the most.

“We’re with The Rock. We worked out for three hours,” Rogan said to his guest on the episode, hunting expert and author Cameron Hanes.

“He did pretty good. Except for the mobility stuff. Like windmills, he struggled with windmills, and he struggled with a couple of things.

“They require flexibility, they require range of motion and core strength… those apply very well to functional strengths like martial arts.”

YouTube

Johnson himself has opened up before about how he almost transitioned from wrestling to mixed martial arts in the mid-1990s.

At the time, a Japanese fight promoter company named Pride was offering pro wrestlers contracts to compete in MMA, which could earn them up to $500,000 a year to fight in Japan.

“I start talking to Ken Shamrock, who was wrestling with us. I run into Mark Kerr, and I start talking to him. He tells me a little bit about Pride, and I have this idea in my head – well, maybe I should train for MMA and go to Pride, make real money,” Johnson explained on Rogan’s podcast in 2023.

“Then I don’t have to smile. I’m sure I’m gonna get f***ed up over there and maybe knock one of my lungs loose, but maybe I could do something like that. Find the right coach and train. So, I had this whole thing in my head. I was talking to my wife at that time, and I said, ‘I think that’s the way to go because those guys are paying real money, and these fans are booing me over here for 150 grand.’”

Elsewhere, Rogan said he had to “decline” one of his most requested guests over one bizarre safety reason . Meanwhile, he broke down in tears while recalling the devastating impact that LA wildfires had.

