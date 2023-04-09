Dylan Mulvaney responds to transphobic backlash against her Nike advert

The transgender actor, comedian and influencer Dylan Mulvaney has responded following the backlash that she faced after being used in an advert for the sports clothing brand, Nike.

The 26-year-old was part of a campaign advertising a new brand of sports bras and leggings but sadly since the adverts went live Mulvaney has been subject to transphobic abuse from trolls threatening to boycott Nike.

In response to the controversy, Mulvaney has now spoken out in the form of a song. On TikTok she shared their rendition of 'No One is Alone' from the musical Into The Woods.

In the caption for the video she wrote: "It’s hard to see the light now, just don’t let it go… this song felt fitting for the week I’ve been having. All is well! Cheers."

