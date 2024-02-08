John Cena has reacted to that NSFW video leak of Drake after the viral clip found its way onto his timeline.

An X-rated video, allegedly of the Canadian rapper, started appearing on X/Twitter on 5 February and quickly spread like wildfire on the site.

The clip showed a male who resembles Drake undressed on his bottom half and filming himself in a mirror on what is believed to be a private jet.

While the rapper hasn’t publicly commented directly about the leak, he did respond to Kick streamer Adin Ross with several laughing emojis when told he had a “missile”.

Despite not having confirmation, many people appear to believe the person in the video is Drake – one of them being wrestler and actor John Cena, who couldn’t help but react to what he saw.

In an uncaptioned post on his Instagram, Cena posted a picture of the meme “Drake the Snake”. The image shows Drake’s face edited on to the body of legendary wrestler Jake 'the Snake' Roberts who is holding his infamous pet python on his shoulders.

Most Instagrammers immediately clocked what the photo was referencing and were extremely amused at the fact that Cena posted it.

“You WILD for this, invisible man!” one person commented.

Another said: “NO WAY JOHN CENA DID THIS.”

Someone else wrote: “BRUH… THIS CANNOT BE REAL.”

“Bro knows,” another commented.

On his own Instagram, some think Drake made a subtle reference to the leak with a private jet photo on his stories, taken from the plane’s cockpit. The 37-year-old owns a Boeing 767 plane that he has dubbed “Air Drake”.

