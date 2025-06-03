JoJo Siwa has officially confirmed their relationship with Love Island star Chris Hughes whilst telling a story about their most embarrassing moment.

The pair who met on Celebrity Big Brother back in April grew close during their time on the reality series with many speculating about their true feelings for each other.

Since leaving the Big Brother House, Siwa has broken up with girlfriend Kath Ebbs and been seen cosying up to Hughes after he flew to the states as a surprise for the singer's birthday.

