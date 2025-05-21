JoJo Siwa changed the lyrics to Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes' when performing in Mexico (May 20) after Chris Hughes flew out to see them as a surprise for their 22nd birthday.

JoJo beamed as she sang "Chris Hughes' eyes" while he sat in the front row for them performance.

The pair have since posted lots of cuddly photos together causing fans to speculate this is the long awaited hard launch after their exit from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

